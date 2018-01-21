A driver of a Ford truck plowed through a playground full of kids in downtown Louisville, according to reports."We heard some big noise so we came over by the street and we looked. We saw the car flip," said Joshua Fawbush.Police said the driver of the Ford was speeding down the street before he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a girl on the swings."I called the cops and when the cops showed up I was holding her hand and told her it was going to be okay," Darius Isenhoward said.The vehicle also hit another child on the merry-go-round."I was crying yelling, trying to get in contact with everybody that I know," said Desmond Carter.The driver was finally able to come to a stop between a few trees, but unfortunately he landed on top of a young boy."I saw the guy open the door and come out and ask if his wife was okay," Isenhoward said.All children were transported to the hospital in stable condition.According to reports, the Ford lost control due to a dip in the road. Authorities say this is a consistent problem for people in the area."People have to be more careful and pay more attention. Someone needs to do something about this dip because these children play at the park all the time, every day," Shannon Hickman-Howard said.