Mr. and Mrs. MVP: Inside George Springer's lavish wedding

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KTRK) --Houston Astros World Series MVP George Springer is officially off the market.
He reportedly exchanged vows with his longtime love, Charlise Castro on Saturday, Jan 20.
Springer tied the knot with his fiancée in a lavish wedding ceremony at The Resort of Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. Their wedding photos were beautiful, to say the least.
PHOTOS: An inside look at George and Charlise Springer's wedding
Some of the MVP's teammates were also spotted at the wedding such as, Collin McHugh and his wife, Ashley McHugh, Jake Marinsnick and his girlfriend, Brittany Perry, and Alex Bregman.
Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds!
You can’t tell me she’s not beautiful. Wow, that’s my new sister y’all! 💜 pic.twitter.com/DVuJAqrPZF— Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) January 21, 2018
