Police discover six foot crocodile in man's basement

Russian police came across an unexpected encounter while searching for weapons inside a house in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERBURG, Russia (KTRK) --
Russian police came across an unexpected encounter while searching for weapons inside a house in St. Petersburg - A 6-foot-long crocodile in the basement.

The incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.

When they went down, they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in concrete basement. The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.

City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.
