EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3177127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check This Out Houston

Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our March 3 episode, host Kat Cosley highlighted Moody Gardens for some tips on family fun! She also gave great ideas on how to spruce up your home, to stay active and to keep in fashion!Moody GardensTour De HoustonAshley FurnitureDirt Free Carpet CleaningShower Doors of HoustonSuperior Window CompanyHouston Show Hospital