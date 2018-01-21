A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.Police responded to the shooting Sunday morning at 11211 South Post Oak in the Post Oak Manor Apartments.Investigators told Eyewitness News that a male was shot at least one time and killed.According to reports, two witnesses were inside the apartment during the shooting and heard the suspect and victim arguing. Moments later, witnesses say they heard gun shots."He didn't really go into detail when we asked if he lived there," said Detective Richard Ridel. "He was a little grey on 'yeah I live there' or 'yeah, I come visit.'"Detective Ridel said both the suspect and victim are in their 20's.