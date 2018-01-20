U.S. & WORLD

TV crew arrested at Newark airport with fake bomb

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Authorities say 9 people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at Newark airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tells the Associated Press that the incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.
All were charged and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a "specially designed suitcase" used to compact clothing and "has no other intended use."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
airport securityarrestnewark liberty international airportu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Authorities: Brother of FL school shooter arrested on campus
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video