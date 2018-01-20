PB&J in your beer? Webster brewery sweetens the brew

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --Do you love a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich? What about a delicious strawberry cheesecake?
Even a Snickers candy bar is hard to resist at times.
Would you believe these are flavors of beer? One local brewery is actually blending what's coming out of their taps to create these unique flavors.
Saloon Door Brewing in Webster is mixing its core brews to expand on its ever growing blends menu.
The brewery's Citrus Vanilla is similar to an orange creamsicle. The Chocolate Vanilla Swirl is created by blending a chocolate milk stout with their Catty Corner brew.
If you want a candy bar in a glass, the brewery's Snickers is created with four taps which include their Catty Corner, Fancy Boot Nut Brown, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and the chocolate milk stout.
Would you give one of these a try?
Many patrons say they're really good, and it has brought their beer drinking experience to a whole new level.
On top of the 22 core brews, Saloon Door has 20 additional blends. Saloon Door is currently working on new recipes to add to the list.
For their full line of original brews and unique blends, check out Saloon Door's website here.
