MURDER SUICIDE

Murder-suicide suspected after 2 bodies found in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
An unharmed infant was found inside a home where the bodies of a man and a woman were also located this morning in Richmond.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 19000 block of West Bellfort for a reported murder-suicide.

Deputies believe a man killed the woman before committing suicide.

An infant was also at the home and not hurt. The child was placed in the care of a grandparent.

Authorities do not believe a third party was involved in the deaths.

