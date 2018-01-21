Murder-suicide suspected after 2 bodies found in Richmond

An unharmed infant was found inside a home where the bodies of a man and a woman were also located this morning in Richmond.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 19000 block of West Bellfort for a reported murder-suicide.Deputies believe a man killed the woman before committing suicide.An infant was also at the home and not hurt. The child was placed in the care of a grandparent.Authorities do not believe a third party was involved in the deaths.