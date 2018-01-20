HOUSTON TEXANS

Vrabel jumps to AFC South rival Titans after 4 seasons with Texans

Titans hire Texans' Mike Vrabel as new head coach (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Tennessee Titans have poached the Houston Texans staff to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has been hired by the Titans, Tennessee announced today.

Vrabel had been with the Texans coaching staff since 2014, starting out as a linebackers coach and then ascending to the coordinator role before the 2017 season.

Vrabel succeeds outgoing coach Mike Mularkey, who recently led the Titans to a playoff win.

Under Vrabel, the Texans ranked 20th in total defense and last in total points allowed this past season.

Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. This is Vrabel's first head coaching job.

