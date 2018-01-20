TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Houston Community College Board punishes its loudest critic

EMBED </>More Videos

The exterior of HCC and the logo of the college is seen in this file photo. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College's Board of Trustees voted Thursday to slap the hand of a fellow Trustee who frequently speaks out against the way the college is run. The formal censure motion against Trustee Dave Wilson seeks to quiet his criticism, limit his spending authority and publically punish him. Wilson is a frequent critic of the college and just as frequently the lone vote against items on the board's agenda.

Several board members said at last night's meeting the vote was an effort to show the college's accrediting agency it can act as a body without one person controlling the agenda.

It is the same type of action, HCC's Board of Trustees took against Trustee Chris Oliver following Oliver's guilty plea in a federal corruption probe this summer. Oliver admitted accepting tens of thousands in bribes from potential HCC vendors. He was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

HCC's board censured Oliver, but never (at least publically) asked Harris County officials to start removal proceedings to force Oliver from office. Nor has the board adopted any policy change to prevent future problems. Nor did the board ever take a non-binding vote asking Oliver to resign. For months after his guilty plea, Oliver remained on the board. He left the board only when his term expired weeks before his sentencing.

The college has hired at least three attorneys to review potential issues in HCC's procurement process. Two since quit the probe. The third has not issued a report or any recommendations.

On the other hand, Wilson is not charged with any criminal violation. The board called Wilson's public criticisms in media interviews and on Wilson's personal website, "inappropriate and reprehensible." The board's censure motion twice said Wilson's behavior exhibited a "lack of respect."

During the meeting, Wilson told fellow trustees, "Every action I take in my mind is in the best interest of this college." He "categorically denied" the allegations against him.

The censure was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
educationTed Oberg Investigateshouston community collegepoliticshouston politicsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
What we know about the tour bus company involved in AL bus crash
Liberty County sues Arkema plant owners for $1M
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
What's in HISD superintendent Richard Carranza's contract?
City created secret company to pay Houston First employees
More Ted Oberg Investigates
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video