PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, were charged with multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment. (KTRK)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Photos from a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived years ago, show a filthy, decrepit interior.



Before the Turpins moved to Riverside County around 2010, they lived near Fort Worth, Texas.

The current owner of the Turpins' former Texas home bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago and took photos of the condition of the structure.

NEW DETAILS: 13 siblings were beaten, choked and only allowed to shower once a year

The images appear to show carpets and walls covered in large stains. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.

He never met the family who lived there before him, but he said he found an envelope of photos showing school-age children after an extensive cleanup. He tossed the photos in the garbage, he said.

The Turpin children -- who range in ages 2 to 29 -- were subjected to repeated beatings, including strangulation, and were only allowed to shower once a year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a press conference on Thursday.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin held a press conference regarding the Perris child abuse case on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.



The abuse allegedly intensified when they moved from Texas to California, with the siblings telling authorities that their parents started tying them up many years ago, first with ropes and eventually with chains and padlocks, Hestrin said.

ABC News contributed to this report.

The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
