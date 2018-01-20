Bus driver saves 15 people from a sudden landslide

A bus of passengers narrowly avoided disaster thanks to a driver's keen eyesight and quick thinking.The bus driver saved 15 people on board from a sudden landslide in China.It happened in Sichuan province on Dec. 3.The driver hit the brakes after noticing some failing rocks.Seconds later, huge boulders came crashing down the road.No one on the bus suffered any injuries.The driver a 20-year-old veteran, was lauded as a hero for his quick actions. He even received a reward from the bus company.