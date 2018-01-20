Bus driver saves 15 people from a sudden landslide

EMBED </>More Videos

A bus driver saved 15 people on board from a sudden landslide in China. (KTRK)

A bus of passengers narrowly avoided disaster thanks to a driver's keen eyesight and quick thinking.

The bus driver saved 15 people on board from a sudden landslide in China.

It happened in Sichuan province on Dec. 3.

The driver hit the brakes after noticing some failing rocks.

Seconds later, huge boulders came crashing down the road.

No one on the bus suffered any injuries.

The driver a 20-year-old veteran, was lauded as a hero for his quick actions. He even received a reward from the bus company.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
chinalandslidebus driverherou.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video