In a heart-stopping video from China was a race to save a 2-year-old girl who was spotted dangling from a balcony.Good Samaritans rushed to the girl's aid after she was trapped on a fourth floor balcony.The 2-year-old was home alone when she walked out to the balcony and fell down.Luckily, she landed on the window canopy directly below her residence, but due to the canopy's decrepit condition, the glass on the canopy began breaking.The man next door spotted the child and wasted no time gathering other neighbors to help form a human chain, pulling the girl to safety.