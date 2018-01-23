Authorities: Mom and daughter dead in Spring house fire, father and sons hospitalized

Neighbors shaken by fire that killed mom, daughter

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Precinct 4 constables are investigating a massive house fire that has left a mother and daughter dead, and a father and two sons hospitalized in north Harris County.

Photos: Fire victims, Lisa Bristow Liles and her daughter Audrey.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the deadly house fire in the 23200 block of Pebworth Place around 3:00 a.m.

Investigators say a family of five were inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to reports, two children and one adult male were rescued by a Precinct 4 deputy constable who broke a window to get inside the home.

Neighbors captured shocking video of the blaze that killed a mother and daughter and left a father and two sons injured.



The three victims were transported to Memorial Hermann with second degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire marshals are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

