A woman in Galveston County is providing prom dresses and more for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.Lameka Johnson collected hundreds of dresses, shoes, jewelry and more to help make prom special this year for so many.Johnson's giveaway will also include a special dressing room area where girls can say yes to the dress.The event is free.Anyone in Galveston County heading to prom is invited.The event kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and will go through noon.It's happening at the McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church in La Marque.