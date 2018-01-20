COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Woman collected dresses for Galveston Co. teens affected by Harvey

Woman offering prom dresses for free in Galveston Co. (KTRK)

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman in Galveston County is providing prom dresses and more for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Lameka Johnson collected hundreds of dresses, shoes, jewelry and more to help make prom special this year for so many.

Johnson's giveaway will also include a special dressing room area where girls can say yes to the dress.

The event is free.

Anyone in Galveston County heading to prom is invited.

The event kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and will go through noon.

It's happening at the McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church in La Marque.

Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationspromhurricane harveyLa Marque
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
