After injuries, Texans' Watson, Foreman gear up for return

Texans' Watson and Foreman using offseason to bounce back from injuries (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The injury-riddled 2017 of the Houston Texans claimed almost everyone, from veterans like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, to standout rookies.

Two of those injured rookies were Deshaun Watson, who gave proof of his game-changing abilities, and D'onta Foreman, who gave everyone a glimpse of his break-away speed vs. the Cardinals, which was the same game that sent him to the sideline.

Nevertheless, the duo gave fans and the league a glimpse of the future.

In the video above, check out our interview with Watson and Foreman and how both are ready to turn around the outcomes of their rookie seasons.
