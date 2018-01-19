SPORTS

NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

A photo promoting a Patriots/Vikings Super Bowl was posted this week to the NFL Facebook page, but has since been deleted. Watch the report from Action News. (NFL / Facebook)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
On Tuesday, the NFL posted on Facebook a contest offering the chance for participants to win tickets to Super Bowl LII.

But what caught the eyes of every Eagles and Jaguars fan was not only the graphic, featuring Patriots QB Tom Brady and Vikings QB Case Keenum, but the fact that the copy clearly said:
"When you donate to United Way, you could score 2 club-level seats to watch the PATRIOTS vs. the VIKINGS battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl title!"



After three days and hundreds of shares, the post was deleted Friday afternoon.

In addition to the suspicious Facebook post, internet sleuths quickly noticed that if you googled "Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl appearances" a search result came up showing the graphic for Super Bowl LII.



A similar search for the New England Patriots returned the same image.

Curiously, when we ran the same search for the Eagles and Jaguars, no such Super Bowl LII appeared.



Now, this can all be chalked off to perhaps a clerical error on behalf of a NFL social media manager, and that could maybe somehow lead to the production of the Google Super Bowl LII image result.

But some see something more sinister afoot. Could it be a conspiracy? Is the game fixed?

Needless to say, Eagles fans will be paying extra attention to the referees on Sunday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesnflfacebookgoogleNew England PatriotsMinnesota Vikings
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video