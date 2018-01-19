REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,400 Rent You In Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Houston neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2800 Kirby Dr., #125a




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2800 Kirby Dr. It's listed for $1,385 / month for its 751-square-feet of space.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a business center and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2300 Richmond Ave.




Here's a 708-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2300 Richmond Ave. (at Richmond Ave. & Morningside Dr.), which is going for $1,381 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

2725 Revere St.




Located at 2725 Revere St., here's a 702-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,350/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, and on-site management.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

