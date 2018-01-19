Shots fired at Amegy Bank building, causing windows to crash to the ground

Amegy building windows shot out (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to figure out who shot out several windows of the Amegy Bank building just off the West Loop South overnight.

Police received word of the shot-out windows around 5 a.m.

According to police, a security guard said he thought he heard gunfire around 1:15 a.m. Glass then started falling more than three hours later.

There were no injuries reported, and police said no one was on the floors where the windows were shot.

At least five windows appeared to be damaged. Police did not have a suspect description in the case.

