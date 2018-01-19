Father who overdosed with kids in car gets one year in jail

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin father who police say overdosed with his children in the car will spend a year in jail.

Last January, police found Christopher Koeberl passed out from heroin in a parking lot.

In the car with Koeberl were his three children.

His 9-year-old son called 911 to get help for his dad.

In court, Christopher Koeberl said, "My son saved my life, nobody else, my son. And now, sorry. Now I get to finally show him I'm a good father and get back on track. It scared me. I don't ever want to personally get any kind of drugs anymore."

As part of his probation, Koeberl has to listen to the 911 call to his overdose every week.

