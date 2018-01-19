Where are the best and worst states to retire in 2018?

HOUSTON, Texas --A new study reveals the best and worst states to retire for 2018.
According to Wallethub, Florida ranks as the best state to retire, followed by Colorado at No. 2 and South Dakota at No. 3.
The worst state to retire was Kentucky, followed by New Jersey and Rhode Island.
Falling in the middle of the pack, Texas was named the 22nd best state to retire, ranking high and low on many of the metrics Wallethub measured.
WALLETHUB: Retiring in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
9th - Affordability
29th - Quality of Life
38th - Healthcare
In December, the same website found Austin was one of the best college cities in America, ranking 5th out of the 400 cities included in the study.
For the full report, visit WalletHub.com.
