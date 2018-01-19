Man accused of killing two deputies gloats in court

Accused cop killer gloats in court, says he killed the deputies (KTRK)

A man accused of killing two California deputies went on an expletive-filled rant on Tuesday inside a Sacramento County courtroom.

Luis Bracamontes said in court, "I killed those (expletive) cops, they're (expletive) dead, I don't regret that."

The Mexican illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history went on to say he should've killed more cops, "I will break out soon and I will kill more," said Bracamontes.

He's accused of gunning down Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr., in October of 2014.

His lawyer Mark Reichel.admits his client pulled the trigger, "Whether he shot them or not is not the issue really before the jury anymore, what's before the jury is, was he insane at the time that he did this?"

His lawyers allege Bracamontes was high on meth during the killings and didn't know right from wrong.

But Judge Steve White has rejected a 'not guilty by reason of insanity' plea and has ruled Bracamontes is competent to stand trial.

