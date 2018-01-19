BUSINESS

Vintage And Consignment Shop 'Options Trading Co.' Debuts In The 3rd Ward

Looking for a new spot to get used, vintage, consignment and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 4212 Emancipation Ave. in the Third Ward, the newcomer is called Options Trading Co.

This newcomer offers hand-selected vintage wear from the 1980s and '90s. Customers can check out vintage basketball jerseys, sports and pop culture-inspired tees, and cropped to. Featured brands like Fubu, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike. (You can check out a selection of items offered here.)

Options Trading Co. has just one review on Yelp so far that gives the shop a five-star rating.

Orlando S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Cool hidden treasure inside of the 3rd ward, filled with vintage '90s brands, rare pieces, and decent prices. Worth a try."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Options Trading Co is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
More Business
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos