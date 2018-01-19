COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6-year-old girl writes heartwarming letter to Fresno Police

A little girl got to meet two Fresno Police officers today that helped comfort her and her family after a car crash last year. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A little girl got to meet two Fresno Police officers who helped comfort her and her family after a car crash last year.

Alexa Flores, 6, was in the car with her mother Ciara on October 29th when they collided with another car on Herndon and Van Ness.

The car was totaled and officers were able to move Alexa and her mom to safety.

One of the officers made sure Alexa was OK and gave her a stuffed elephant.

Alexa was so moved by the ordeal she wanted to write a letter to those officers.

She and her mom were invited to the officer's briefing where the police chief read her letter aloud.

'Dear Fresno PD, I am Alexa Flores and I just wanted to say I'm happy that you stood on our side when the accident happened and thank you for the elephant," said Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer.

Alexa was able to pick out a stuffed bear. She was a little too shy to speak in front of the camera.

She also got to meet officers Rick and Nick again and was able to play a good game of tackle the thumb where it appears Alexa won the upper hand.

(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
