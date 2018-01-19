If you're a Wells Fargo customer, you may have woken up to a smaller bank account balance Thursday morning.Customers of Wells Fargo bank who are signed up for automatic online bill pay say they were getting double-charged Wednesday for transactions.In some cases, accounts were left short several hundred dollars.Frustrated customers took to social media to address the issue, reporting long wait times when they called customer service.Wells Fargo says it is working to correct the mistake.