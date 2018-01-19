Absolutely false story about my travel today. NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer. TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport(1/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018

Neither option was the way I entered airport as Governor(wrong in the story) and PAPD officer never denied me entry at either place (also wrong in story). He was a gentleman assisting my security detail. When he got the right info he took me to the right place. Pure fiction.(2/2) — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 18, 2018

Chris Christie was told to get in a security line with everyone else after he apparently tried to pass through a gate access area at Newark Airport that he used when he was governor, sources tell Eyewitness News.Christie was being escorted by a New Jersey State Police trooper at the time.During a quick conversation between New Jersey State Police, Port Authority Police and a TSA agent, the TSA agent redirected Christie to the regular screening area.Christie then went through the normal TSA screening procedures.An official said the brief conversation was cordial and Christie did not object to having to go through regular screening.Christie responded to the report on Twitter, saying it's an "absolutely false story."New Jersey State Police, while declining to comment on the specific incident, said an outgoing governor is afforded a trooper for security for up to six months following the completion of his term.