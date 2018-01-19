POLITICS

Chris Christie stopped while trying to skip TSA security line at Newark Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Christie was stopped at the Newark airport gate that he used to use as governor of New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
Chris Christie was told to get in a security line with everyone else after he apparently tried to pass through a gate access area at Newark Airport that he used when he was governor, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Christie was being escorted by a New Jersey State Police trooper at the time.

During a quick conversation between New Jersey State Police, Port Authority Police and a TSA agent, the TSA agent redirected Christie to the regular screening area.

Christie then went through the normal TSA screening procedures.

An official said the brief conversation was cordial and Christie did not object to having to go through regular screening.

Christie responded to the report on Twitter, saying it's an "absolutely false story."

New Jersey State Police, while declining to comment on the specific incident, said an outgoing governor is afforded a trooper for security for up to six months following the completion of his term.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicschris christieGovernor Chris Christieair travelairport securitynewark liberty international airportnewark international airportu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video