KRISPY KREME

Customers vote on new Krispy Kreme doughnut flavor

The new Krispy Kreme flavor chosen by customers is...

Folks normally don't want the word "lemon" associated with their vehicles. But Krispy Kreme customers beg to differ when it comes to their doughnuts.

The national doughnut chain said lemon won a vote by customers for its next glazed flavor.

Since Monday, fans of the chain were able to vote between the winner, blueberry, caramel, and maple.

The website allows one vote per day. Last year the company turned its donuts green for Saint Patrick's Day and created a chocolate glaze to celebrate the eclipse.

The new glazed flavor will be available for one week only this spring at participating Krispy Kreme locations.
KRISPY KREME
