NASA

What US government shutdown would mean for NASA

EMBED </>More Videos

Time is ticking for US lawmakers, who have less than two days to pass a new budget or face a government shutdown. (KTRK)

By
Time is ticking for US lawmakers, who have less than two days to pass a new budget or face a government shutdown.

RELATED: 5 things to know about a government shutdown
EMBED More News Videos

With the prospect of a government shutdown on the horizon once again, here are five things you should know about shutting down the government.



NASA explains what plans they will have to implement in order to stay afloat during a shutdown.

Two things NASA will do if government shuts down is keep critical employees who protect property and protect life.

That will include Americans on board of the International Space Station and critical missions to protect their home in space.

This means that the two space walks scheduled at the end of the month will still go on. But the broadcasters of those missions will not be available.

This means astronauts in space will go silent on Twitter, since they rely on people at the NASA center to push out their tweets.

As far as property, NASA will ensure the safety and continual data collection of satellites that are operating in space.

So jobs of employees manning those missions are safe, but thousands of other Johnson Space Center employees will be furloughed.

One exception would be an emergency at NASA which would void the furlough until the emergency is over.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsnasagovernmentpoliticsscience
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NASA
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Don't flip out over Earth's magnetic field flipping
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 15 years later
Kepler discovers fast-moving super-Earth
Sunday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
More nasa
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video