What US government shutdown would mean for NASA

Time is ticking for US lawmakers, who have less than two days to pass a new budget or face a government shutdown.NASA explains what plans they will have to implement in order to stay afloat during a shutdown.Two things NASA will do if government shuts down is keep critical employees who protect property and protect life.That will include Americans on board of the International Space Station and critical missions to protect their home in space.This means that the two space walks scheduled at the end of the month will still go on. But the broadcasters of those missions will not be available.This means astronauts in space will go silent on Twitter, since they rely on people at the NASA center to push out their tweets.As far as property, NASA will ensure the safety and continual data collection of satellites that are operating in space.So jobs of employees manning those missions are safe, but thousands of other Johnson Space Center employees will be furloughed.One exception would be an emergency at NASA which would void the furlough until the emergency is over.