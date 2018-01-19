METRO Rail and SH-288 closures coming this weekend

If you're planning to take SH-288 or the METRO Rail this weekend, prepare for some changes.There will be a total closure of all southbound mainlines this weekend, between Holly Hall and 610, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. You can detour to Almeda or Scott Street.Also, METRO Rail is shutting down a portion of the green and purple lines to allow for construction workers to use a crane in the area.The purple and green line will shut down between EaDo/Stadium and Theater District Station.The green line will shut down between Eado/Stadium and Magnolia Park Transit Center Station.METRO will provide shuttles running every 12 minutes for riders.