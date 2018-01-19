RECALL

Bed, Bath & Beyond pulls thousands of comforters due to mold

Bed, Bath & Beyond recalls comforters after mold concerns (KTRK)

Bed, Bath and Beyond has recalled and pulled about 175,000 comforters this week that could contain mold.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says mold can be present in the Hudson comforters made by UGG, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections for those with a weak immune system.

The items were sold from August through October.

If you have this item, take it back to the store for a full refund.
