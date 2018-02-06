Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Pinball and Skee-Ball are just a few of more than 125 classic games families can enjoy at The Game Preserve in Spring.Located at 475 Sawdust Road, The Game Preserve is the result of five serious arcade game collectors joining forces to create a rotating display of fun from the 70's, 80's and 90's."We pride ourselves on being family oriented," said Rusty Key, one of the owners. "We have a family environment where you can have fun at a reasonable cost."Rather than operating on coins and tokens, all the games are on free-play mode. The Game Preserve allows customers to re-live their youth by offering a $15 day pass of unlimited play, or a monthly membership at $35 per person or $70 for an entire family.The 6,500 square foot venue also projects old MTV videos on their walls and plays favorite hits from the 1980's on their classic jukebox."We see parents bring in their young children, who haven't really seen these old school games before," Key said. "It's a bonding experience, parents sharing the games they played as kids back in the day."The Game Preserve is celebrating their 5th anniversary this month.