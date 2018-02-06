ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cool Spaces: Enjoy classic arcade games at The Game Preserve

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out The Game Perserve for more that 126 classic arcade games. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Pinball and Skee-Ball are just a few of more than 125 classic games families can enjoy at The Game Preserve in Spring.

Located at 475 Sawdust Road, The Game Preserve is the result of five serious arcade game collectors joining forces to create a rotating display of fun from the 70's, 80's and 90's.

"We pride ourselves on being family oriented," said Rusty Key, one of the owners. "We have a family environment where you can have fun at a reasonable cost."

Rather than operating on coins and tokens, all the games are on free-play mode. The Game Preserve allows customers to re-live their youth by offering a $15 day pass of unlimited play, or a monthly membership at $35 per person or $70 for an entire family.

The 6,500 square foot venue also projects old MTV videos on their walls and plays favorite hits from the 1980's on their classic jukebox.

"We see parents bring in their young children, who haven't really seen these old school games before," Key said. "It's a bonding experience, parents sharing the games they played as kids back in the day."

The Game Preserve is celebrating their 5th anniversary this month.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcool spacesout and about with abc13game roomfamilySpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video