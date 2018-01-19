Man pinned between his own truck and building in west Houston

Police find man pinned between his own truck and building in west Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in west Houston are trying to figure out how a man got pinned between his own truck and a building.

Officers arrived to the Sam's Boat on Richmond and found a man pinned against a wall around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say somehow that Honda pickup pinned the driver against the wall, but there was no one in the driver's seat when the truck rolled. Officers say the driver came to the restaurant alone.

"At this point, we don't know if it's mechanical, function of the vehicle," said HPD Sgt. Regina Gonzalez. "We're still doing the investigation."

The driver was rushed to the hospital. Police haven't said how he's doing. Investigators are hoping to interview him to learn more about what happened.

Police said no one else was involved or hurt.

