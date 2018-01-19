Family mourns Marine stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal dreamed of becoming a Marine, but few could have guessed his time would be cut short. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family and friends of a young Marine are in mourning after he was fatally stabbed and killed, possibly by a colleague.

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal grew up in Wisconsin, but we're learning more about him from friends here in Houston. He was only 18 years old.

Family members say Ethan was well-known and liked and now they are grieving the loss of their only son.

When he went off to Camp Pendleton in California, no one knew his time would come to a tragic halt.

"Devastating news, not only to me, but to my friends and to all the people in Whitewater, Wisconsin," said Riccardo Velez, whose stepmother is a friend of Ethan's family.

PHOTOS: Remembering Ethan Barclay-Weberpal

Whitewater is a small town, so news of Ethan's death spread quickly.

In order to help out, friends started a GoFundMe page to help the family with necessary expenses.

The naval investigation team is taking testimony and gathering evidence in this case. A suspect is in custody, but a lot of questions are still unanswered.

