SAFETY

Pearland boil water notice lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland boil water notice lifted overnight Thursday. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Pearland says the boil water notice sent out to residents Wednesday evening has now been lifted.

The city's test results came back and indicated that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Thursday, Pearland police handed out free drinking water to people at the fire station in Shadow Creek Ranch all day long. Nearby schools also had to make do without using their water fountains.

Staff boiled huge pots of water in the cafeterias at the six schools affected. They also covered water fountains and sinks with plastic bags so nobody would use the water.

EMBED More News Videos

NO COKES HERE: In Pearland, fast food restaurants were forced to sell burgers and fries, but no drinks today due to a boil water notice.



Resident Tammy Carter described her day dealing with no drinking water at her home.

"It's been a challenge," Carter said. "I had to teach my daughter how to use one bottle to brush her teeth. "

Many businesses like Burger King along Broadway posted signs warning people soft drinks would not be sold because of the boil water notice ordered last night.

We discovered the cause behind the boil notice. The city of Pearland says a water production facility was overtaxed by high usage. That strain lowered the pressure level in the water-a potentially dangerous situation-and that the water could be exposed to bacteria.

Sparkle Anderson, spokesperson for the City of Pearland answered our questions.

"If someone were to consume, what would be the danger what would happen?" reporter Natasha Barrett asked.

"We don't have any reason to believe that our water has been impacted, but anytime our water drops below level, there is a potential for contamination," Anderson said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
watercontaminated waterfast food restaurantPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAFETY
Lawmakers hope to extend car seat requirement age
How to drive safely in snow
Woman attacked by thieves after making bank withdrawal
5 Mexican states get US 'do not travel' warning
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
More safety
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video