REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Braeswood Place, Explored

Disclosure: Hoodline will receive compensation if someone rents an apartment via the links embedded in this story.

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Braeswood Place are hovering around $1,100 (compared to a $1,100 average for Houston). So how does the low-end pricing on a Braeswood Place rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3809 N Braeswood Blvd., #6




Listed at $895 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3809 N Braeswood Blvd., is 18.6 percent less than the $1,100 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Braeswood Place.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, new tiled flooring in the bathroom and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2601 Bellefontaine, #A304



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 2601 Bellefontaine, which, at 744 square feet, is going for $1,000 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a lobby, three swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a balcony, a newly renovated kitchen and wood flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)

4010 Linkwood Dr., #C227




Then there's this 917-square-foot apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 4010 Linkwood Dr. (at Stella Link Rd. & Linkwood Dr.), listed at $1,002 / month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, garden access, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Luxury condominiums set to break ground in Montrose
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In University Place, Houston
Giuliana & Bill Rancic list Chicago mansion for $6.8M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos