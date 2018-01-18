Before execution, 'Tourniquet Killer' says "I made my peace"

14-year-old Laurie Lee Tremblay

21-year-old Maria Del Carmen Estrada

9-year-old Diana Rebollar

16-year-old Dana Sanchez

There was relief tonight outside of Texas death row.In the case of Houston's "Tourniquet Killer," there was justice- decades in the making.Anthony Allen Shores became the nation's first prisoner executed in 2018, known for his signature murder technique.Shore received lethal injection for the 1992 strangling of a 21-year-old woman whose body was dumped in the drive-thru of a Houston Dairy Queen. Maria del Carmen Estrada was one of four females Shore confessed to killing.He was sentenced to die for the murders of three girls and a young woman - all raped and tortured in the 80's and 90's in the Heights area."Remember these faces," City of Houston victim's rights advocate Andy Kahan said. "This is who today is about. Anthony Allen Shores' reign of terror is officially over."Shore admitted to the rape, torture and murders of all his victims.In the moments before the execution, he spoke briefly to some of his victim's family members in attendance."He sounded apologetic," said AP reporter and eyewitness Mike Graczyk. "His voice cracked several times. His chin and lips were quivering as he was speaking."In his final statement, Shore said:Graczyk described Shore's reaction as the lethal injection was administered."He said you could feel it, it was hot, it was burning," Graczyk said. "He goes, 'Ohhh, ooooh wee,' is how he put it."Thirteen minutes later, Shore was declared dead. His death, by all accounts, peaceful compared to that of his victims."