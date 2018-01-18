CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Police link Cypress student's alleged attacker to violent robbery

Man charged with dragging Lone Star College student

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in police custody after he was allegedly caught on dashcam stealing a Lone Star College student's iPhone and then dragging him several feet outside his car.

Lone Star College police say Damon Wattell, Jr., was arrested last week by HPD and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to Houston police, Wattell was arrested after another violent crime, this time robbing someone with a deadly weapon.

Cesar Bravo, the victim seen dragged in that dashcam video, told Eyewitness News in December he hoped to see his attacker in court after the frightening incident.

Surely, news of this arrest is a relief.

"He could've hurt me a lot worse than he did," Bravo said. "We don't know what he's capable of. I got lucky to get away with just a couple bruises and scratches."

Damon Wattel Jr. has been charged after he allegedly robbed a student on the Lone Star College-CyFair campus.



Bravo said Wattell pulled up to him in his blue Nissan Sentra on Dec. 14 at the Lone Star College-Cy Fair campus.

When the suspect allegedly asked to use Bravo's phone, he grabbed the iPhone X and took off, but Bravo didn't let go.

The student was dragged several feet, and the suspect allegedly punched him several times, scratching Bravo on the face.

"After the fact, I realized it wasn't such a smart idea because I wasn't sure if he had a gun or a knife," Bravo said.

Wattell was charged in the Lone Star College case after he was identified by Bravo and another student.

We are hoping to learn more about the robbery that landed Wattell in jail, and will bring you new details as they are received.

iPhone thief drags victim with car at Lone Star College

