BUSINESS

Auto dealer cashing in with 20-year, 200,000 mile warranty

EMBED </>More Videos

A digital message along Highway 99 is grabbing attention and it is translating into big business for the Selma Auto Mall. (KFSN)

By
SELMA, California --
A digital message is grabbing an auto dealer a whole lot of attention and it is translating into big business.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook. I've had orders coming from outside the area just for this warranty," said Sven Greany.

The headline is not an exaggeration. Selma Auto Mall is now offering a 20-year, 200,000-mile warranty with every purchase of a new car. There are 10 different car makers to choose from, at no additional charge.

"A lot of customers don't believe it. I've had people come in and want to see it in writing. I'll show them in writing, cause they don't believe it because nobody is going to offer 20 years, 200,000 miles," said Greany.

But there is no catch. Selma Auto Mall is believed to be the first dealership in the Central Valley to offer this type of warranty included in the price of a new vehicle.

"It's going to cover your engine, your transmission, your Powertrain all-wheel drive four-wheel drive, so all that's covered," said Greany.

Officials say recent sales have far exceeded expectations in a relatively flat market, thanks to the new incentive.

"When we offered this starting in December, we had a huge influx. We had probably our biggest end of the year ever at the Selma Auto Mall, and this warranty had a huge part to do with it," said Greany.

It originally started as a special promotion but thanks to an uptick in sales officials say the 20-year 200,000-mile warranty at the Selma Auto Mall is here to stay.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businessauto industrywarrantysave moneycaru.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video