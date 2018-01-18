Two winery owners in the Poconos are accused of secretly recording customers and employees.Pennsylvania State Police raided Mountain View Vineyards in Monroe County on Wednesday.Investigators say they found cameras in several rooms, but with no signs indicating that visitors are under surveillance.One of the owners also had more than 1,000 clips of private, recorded conversations, police say.The defendants explained they didn't know they were breaking state recording laws. The owners said they wanted to make sure no one was stealing alcohol.