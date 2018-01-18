HEALTH & FITNESS

Coach gets new kidney from one of his runners

EMBED </>More Videos

Rich Matula was in dire need. The longtime track and training coach needed a kidney transplant. Now, one of his runners has given him a healthy new life. (WLS)

Mark Rivera
FLOSSMOOR, Illinois --
Rich Matula was in dire need. The longtime track and training coach needed a kidney transplant. Now, one of his runners has given him a healthy new life.

"My kidney function was down to 12 percent. Usually people start going dialysis under 15, so I was probably 6 months, maybe 8 months away from needing dialysis," he explained.

His failing kidney was due to a disease since birth, and he had no way to know when or even if he would be able to get a new one.

But there was always running.

"It's changed my life in terms of most of my best friends are runners, most of the people I hang around with socially are runners. I think just in terms of health, it's make a tremendous impact. I mean it's been my passion pretty much my entire adult life," Matula said.

Michael Blake was drawn to running, too, and was coached by Matula as part of the Tinley Track and Trail runners for years. When he heard about Matula's condition, he did the extraordinary.

"The fact that I could affect Rich's life or anyone's life that wasn't directly related to me felt really good. Plus, he was a good friend and to be able to help a good friend out felt really good," Blake said.

Just one week and one day ago, the two underwent the operation that gave Matula a new lease on life.

"It's almost like a second chance at life. I kind of look at it as two chapters. The lab technician told me yesterday, you've got two birthdays now. You've got your original one and the one on January 9th," he said.

"I am getting definitely something out of this because I feel blessed to be able to help him out," Blake said. "He got a kidney; I got the feeling of being blessed to be able to help someone out."

Matula and Blake have won several medals throughout their races and the two say they'll be back on the course - together - in no time.

"I'm chomping at the bit," Matula said. "I haven't beat Mike in a long time, so that's one of my goals. Maybe not this year, but next year."

Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantrunningu.s. & worldgood newsorgan donations
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video