CLATSOP COUNTY, Oregon (KTRK) --A terrifying boat crash was caught on camera in Oregon.
It happened on the Columbia River on August 12 but the video has just now been released.
Three people were on a fishing boat and saw another boat heading straight for them.
The three fisherman in the boat tried to warn off the speeding boat, but the 30-foot Bayliner kept coming.
They were able to escape overboard at the last second, just before impact. Some minor injuries were reported
The crash resulted in a lawsuit filed by one of the fishermen against the boat's driver. The lawsuit reportedly alleges the driver may have been distracted by his cell phone.
