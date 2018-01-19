A terrifying boat crash was caught on camera in Oregon.It happened on the Columbia River on August 12 but the video has just now been released.Three people were on a fishing boat and saw another boat heading straight for them.The three fisherman in the boat tried to warn off the speeding boat, but the 30-foot Bayliner kept coming.They were able to escape overboard at the last second, just before impact. Some minor injuries were reportedThe crash resulted in a lawsuit filed by one of the fishermen against the boat's driver. The lawsuit reportedly alleges the driver may have been distracted by his cell phone.