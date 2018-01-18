The Oakland city council voted unanimously to end cooperation with federal immigration agents, following reports that ICE is planning to launch massive raids across the Bay Area.Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is standing by the council's decision and says she's willing to go to jail to protect her city's sanctuary policy.Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "Let me be clear that cities that have sanctuary status are engaging in their legal right."When asked if she was ready to go to jail over the issue, she responded, "Yes."Schaaf called President Donald Trump the "bully in chief" and said that the Trump administration's immigration policies intimidate vulnerable communities.