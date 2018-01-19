Video shows man violently body slam door trying to enter home

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Surveillance video shows a man hurling himself at a door, trying to break into a Las Vegas home.

You can see him throwing his entire body at the door until he finally gives up.

The man approached the home several times.

First, he took a package and an envelope from the front porch.

Around 20 minutes later he returned and tried to shove the door open.

Two minutes after that, the man returns one final time. The video shows him throwing himself against the door and kicking it.

"The package is one thing. You kind of expect that sometimes but the violence of trying to get into the house was more shocking than anything," said the homeowner Kent Lay.

The family wasn't home when the man was trying to get into the house.

The package had placemats in it and the envelope was only a bill.

Still, the family is frightened by what they saw on their camera.

"That was quite nerve-wracking seeing the force that he exhibited going after the door," said Lay.

Police say there have been six burglaries and two auto thefts near the home in the last four weeks.

