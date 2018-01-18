Car stolen with newborn and 4-year-old still inside

A 1-month-old baby and her 4-year-old sister were left on the side of the road after the car they were in was stolen.Police say Precious Wilmer left her car running when she ran in to an Atlanta gas station Wednesday.Her two children were left in the car.Someone then jumped into the car and took off.Police found the newborn still in her car seat more than two hours later.Investigators found the 4-year-old girl wandering along the road after the thief abandoned the car.Both of the girls were not hurt.A local news crew who were on their way to the scene actually helped locate the baby in her car seat.The person who stole the car is still on the run.