Car stolen with newborn and 4-year-old still inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Car stolen with 1-month-old baby and 4-year-old girl inside at a gas station in Atlanta. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A 1-month-old baby and her 4-year-old sister were left on the side of the road after the car they were in was stolen.

Police say Precious Wilmer left her car running when she ran in to an Atlanta gas station Wednesday.

Her two children were left in the car.

Someone then jumped into the car and took off.

Police found the newborn still in her car seat more than two hours later.

Investigators found the 4-year-old girl wandering along the road after the thief abandoned the car.

Both of the girls were not hurt.

A local news crew who were on their way to the scene actually helped locate the baby in her car seat.

The person who stole the car is still on the run.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
carjackingkidnappingu.s. & worldbabyGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video