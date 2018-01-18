"Brace for landing" aren't exactly the words you want to hear on a plane, but that was the message the pilot had for passengers on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas.
A passenger recorded the incident on his phone.
The pilot told everyone to prepare for a rough landing after smoke was seen in the cockpit.
A spokesperson confirmed a fan issue prompted the emergency landing.
No one was hurt.
