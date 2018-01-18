Brace yourself: Pilot tells passengers to prepare for rough landing on flight to Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers on board a flight to Dallas were told to prepare for a bumpy ride. (KTRK)

"Brace for landing" aren't exactly the words you want to hear on a plane, but that was the message the pilot had for passengers on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas.

A passenger recorded the incident on his phone.

The pilot told everyone to prepare for a rough landing after smoke was seen in the cockpit.

A spokesperson confirmed a fan issue prompted the emergency landing.

No one was hurt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
emergency landingu.s. & worldDallasArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video