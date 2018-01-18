Bandits armed with hammer get away with $2 million in jewelry from Sugar Land store

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land police are searching for two suspects seen on video smashing display cases and getting away with $2 million in stolen jewelry.

Two men entered Hutton's Jewelry at 2735 Town Center Blvd., just after noon on Jan. 10. One man approached an employee to ask about an engagement ring, while a second man pulled out a hammer and smashed several display cases.

The first suspect began grabbing jewelry after the cases were smashed.

The two suspects fled from the store.

The first suspect was wearing a black jacket, red/black ball cap and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds.

The second suspect was wearing what appeared to be a white floppy hat, a black jacket and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, 6 feet tall, and weighed about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

