IMMIGRATION

Ex gang members in El Salvador say deportation from U.S. will increase bloodshed

EMBED </>More Videos

Ex gang members say deporting immigrants from the U.S. back to El Salvador will lead to more bloodshed. (KTRK)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (KTRK) --
Former gang members fear that President Trump's plan to lift special protections for Salvadoran immigrants will lead to more bloodshed in El Salvador.

The Trump administration announced it's ending Temporary Protected Status, a humanitarian program that allowed immigrants to live and work in the U.S. since earthquakes struck El Salvador in 2001.

The decision could force more than 200,000 immigrants to leave by September 2019 or be deported.

"Bringing over 200,000 people here after so many years, that's only going to create more poverty, more violence, and more crime," said Will, an ex-gang member.

Much of the violence has been driven by young Salvadorans who fled the civil war and natural disasters, grew up and joined gangs in the U.S. and then were deported back to El Salvador.

Will says the concern is that those who return to El Salvador will fall into gang violence or will have trouble leaving their old life behind because no one wants to hire them and people are still afraid.

Human rights groups say police have executed suspected gang members simply for having the wrong ink, haircut or sneakers. But police defend their use of force and say these groups are terrorists.

Salvadorans will have until Sept. 9, 2019, to leave the U.S. or adjust their legal status.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldimmigrationdeportation
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Video shows San Diego officers posing at border wall prototype
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
California lawmaker drafts bill targeting border wall builders
US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
DACA questions? ACLU's free hotline has the answer
More immigration
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video