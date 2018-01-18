School districts announce snow makeup date

School districts are now scrambling to see how to make up this week's snow days.The winter storm forced districts around southwest Texas to close Tuesday and Wednesday.Cy-Fair ISD and Fort Bend ISD have announced they will use Presidents' Day, February 19 as a makeup day.HISD has not made any announcements of planned makeup days.Many districts want to avoid tacking the days onto the end of the year because it can impact the date of graduation.