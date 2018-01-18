HOV lanes across Houston closed today

Due to current road conditions, all HOV lanes are currently closed. Updates to follow. ^A pic.twitter.com/wd5Mb5vhGJ — METRO Houston Alerts (@METROHouAlerts) January 18, 2018

While traffic is getting back to normal after this week's winter storm, Houston METRO says their HOV/HOT lanes will remain closed through this evening.METRO says due to unsafe driving conditions, the HOV/HOT Express lanes at I-45 North, I-45 South, US-59 North and South, and US-290 West are still too icy in some elevated spots.According to METRO spokesperson Tracy Jackson, park and ride locations are still open. Buses will operate on the main lanes, rather than HOV.METRO hopes to reopen these lanes on Friday morning, but may extend the closure if dangerous conditions persist.