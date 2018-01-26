IMMIGRATION

Father deported to Mexico after 30 years in U.S. tells his story

EMBED </>More Videos

A father who was deported back to Mexico from Michigan talks about leaving his family. (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A Michigan father who was deported to Mexico after living in the U.S. for 30 years is speaking out about what it was like to tell his family goodbye.

Jorge Garcia was deported on January 15 and can't return to the U.S. for a decade.

Garcia says he came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has been working to find a path to citizenship.

"I kind of had it in the back of my mind that something like this was going to happen, but I didn't think it was going to happen this soon, because the other times they were giving me more time," Garcia said.

Garcia leaves behind two children. He says before he left, his son wouldn't talk and all his daughter could do was cry.

"It's a nightmare. They're sad. They're depressed. They don't really comprehend everything that's going on. All they know is their dad is gone, and they don't know when they're going to see him again," Jorge's wife Cindy said.

Cindy is working to get him back to the United States, but she says it could be 18 months before he even gets a hearing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyimmigrationdeportationu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Video shows San Diego officers posing at border wall prototype
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
California lawmaker drafts bill targeting border wall builders
US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
DACA questions? ACLU's free hotline has the answer
More immigration
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video